© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

"The Fuzzy and The Techie" with Scott Hartley on Monday's Access Utah

Published February 16, 2022 at 1:16 PM MST
Watercolor of a human mind

Venture capitalist Scott Hartley first heard the terms 'fuzzy' and 'techie' while studying political science at Stanford. If you had majored in the humanities or social sciences, you were a fuzzy. If you had majored in the computer sciences, you were a techie. And the default assumption was that it's the techies who drive innovation. In his book, “The Fuzzie and the Techie: Why the Liberal Arts Will Rule the Digital World,” Hartley says that it's actually the fuzzies-not the techies-who are playing the key roles in developing the most creative and successful new business ideas. Scott Hartley will be presenting at Dixie State University and he’s our guest for the hour today.

Tags

Access Utah Humanitiestechnologysocial science
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content
Load More