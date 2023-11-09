Military escalation in the Middle East, presidential polling and new accusations in OUR lawsuit

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, the $14.3 billion military aid package for Israel, the stalemate in the war in Ukraine, and a new favorability poll on current presidential candidates. They also discuss claims of witness intimidation leveled against Utah AG Sean Reyes, the accusation that an LDS apostle shared tithing information, prospective cuts to the Salt Lake County budget, the charges against an ex-Juab County clerk for ballot tampering and ranked-choice voting.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

