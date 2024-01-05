© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Looking back on the politics and news of 2023

Natalie Gochnour,
John Dougall, Shireen Ghorbani
Published January 5, 2024
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the biggest stories of 2023, the best quotes of 2023 and the biggest surprises of the year. They also discuss the rising stars of politics, the best politicians of 2023, predictions for the presidential race and 2023's iconic moments.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

