We are off the air again in Ogden due to snow. Listen anytime, anywhere here or on the UPR app.
Both Sides of the Aisle cover art is blue and red, with white splitting it down the middle.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Results from Iowa, Republican presidential endorsements and the 2024 Utah Legislative Session

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published January 19, 2024 at 8:18 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the results from the Iowa caucuses, the Republican field of candidates, Jill Biden visiting a Utah school, the persistent COVID-19 death toll and Utah Republican endorsements for president. They also discuss Rep. Blake Moore's bipartisan budget bill, the start of the 2024 Legislative Session, Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz and proposed legislation targetting DEI on Utah campuses.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Iowa CaucusesPresidential ElectionDiversity, Equity and InclusionCongressman Blake MooreCOVID-19 DeathsUPR2024 Legislative Session
Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
