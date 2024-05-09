© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give back to public media by supporting Utah Public Radio! Your donation is essential to help us reach our goal. GIVE NOW
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Cannabis reclassification, Trump's presidential plans, and elections in Utah

By Natalie Gochnour,
Ryan WilcoxShireen Ghorbani
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:15 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the Biden administration's move to reclassify cannabis, the political impact of the cases against former President Trump, Trump's lessons from his time in office, and interest rates. They also discuss Phil Lyman's running mate's ineligibility for the ballot, the administration of elections in Utah, affordable housing, and student protests against Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle cannabisDonald TrumpPhil LymanUtah ElectionsAffordable HousingUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
Ryan Wilcox
See stories by Ryan Wilcox
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content