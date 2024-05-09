Cannabis reclassification, Trump's presidential plans, and elections in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the Biden administration's move to reclassify cannabis, the political impact of the cases against former President Trump, Trump's lessons from his time in office, and interest rates. They also discuss Phil Lyman's running mate's ineligibility for the ballot, the administration of elections in Utah, affordable housing, and student protests against Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.