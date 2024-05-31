© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Former President Trump, contraception, debates, and Utah politics

By Natalie Gochnour,
Ryan WilcoxShireen Ghorbani
Published May 31, 2024 at 8:19 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss former President Donald Trump's hush money trial deliberations, Nikki Haley's endorsement of Trump, contraception, presidential debates, and debates in Utah's District 2 race. They also discuss pandas, alleged bribery in the Utah attorney general race, the state auditor's review of trans bathroom ban complaints, real estate ties in the Utah Legislature, Abravenal Hall, and Memorial Day.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

