The races for Utah's congressional delegation, governor, and attorney general

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the Utah primaries on June 25th, the debate between U.S. Senate candidates, accusations of insider trading, the gubernatorial race, and an investigation into Rep. Phil Lyman's past conduct. They also discuss the U.S. House of Representatives races, the state attorney general race, a new anti-DEI hotline, and Tucker Carlson coming to Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.