The attempted assassination of Donald Trump and Utah's ruling on ballot initiatives

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss John's run for Congressional District 3, the likely recount in the Maloy-Jenkins race for the 2nd Congressional District, the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Trump's choice of JD Vance for vice president, and the calls for President Biden to step down from the presidential race. They also discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Utah, Governor Cox ending his Disagree Better campaign, Sen. Mike Lee's comments on the assassination attempt, and the Utah Supreme Court ruling on Better Boundaries and ballot initiatives.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.