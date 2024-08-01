Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. JD Vance, and SCOTUS reforms

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the presidential candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris, President Biden stepping aside, Sen. JD Vance's comments about childless Americans, and Biden's new ethics policies for the Supreme Court. They also discuss the Secret Service, Gov. Cox's endorsement of former President Trump, Trump's pricey event in Utah, a recount in Utah's 2nd Congressional District, and the announcement of BYU's medical school.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.