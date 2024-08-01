© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. JD Vance, and SCOTUS reforms

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published August 1, 2024 at 10:02 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the presidential candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris, President Biden stepping aside, Sen. JD Vance's comments about childless Americans, and Biden's new ethics policies for the Supreme Court. They also discuss the Secret Service, Gov. Cox's endorsement of former President Trump, Trump's pricey event in Utah, a recount in Utah's 2nd Congressional District, and the announcement of BYU's medical school.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Kamala HarrisJD VanceU.S. Supreme CourtSpencer CoxBYUUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content