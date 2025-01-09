© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Election certification, the Utah inauguration, and the end of the Vail ski patrol strike

By Natalie Gochnour,
Shireen Ghorbani
Published January 9, 2025 at 11:18 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—From the left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on the right by Natalie Gochnour. The hosts discuss the certification of the 2024 presidential election, the legacy of President Biden, new national monuments, civilian honors granted by Biden, the death of former President Jimmy Carter, the violent incidents on the New Year, and the Utah inauguration. They also discuss incoming Attorney General Derek Brown, Governor Cox's strategic plan for 2025, revenue shortfalls in Utah, the Vail ski patrol strike, Utah Rep. Kera Birkeland's resignation, and the proposed ban on pride flags in Utah schools.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Natalie Gochnour
Shireen Ghorbani
