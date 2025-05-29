The House's budget, Trump's memecoin dinner, and student visas

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the House's narrow passage of a federal budget, the future of Medicaid, the cost of minting a penny, Elon Musk's step back from politics, and the exclusive dinner for top $Trump memecoin investors. They also discuss the Supreme Court's split on the governmental funding of religious schools, the Trump administration's effort to ban international students from Harvard, Gov. Cox's 'Disagree Better' message to Trump, the largest national fentanyl drug bust in history, and the low numbers of Canadian tourists in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.