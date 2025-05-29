© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

The House's budget, Trump's memecoin dinner, and student visas

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:30 AM MDT
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the House's narrow passage of a federal budget, the future of Medicaid, the cost of minting a penny, Elon Musk's step back from politics, and the exclusive dinner for top $Trump memecoin investors. They also discuss the Supreme Court's split on the governmental funding of religious schools, the Trump administration's effort to ban international students from Harvard, Gov. Cox's 'Disagree Better' message to Trump, the largest national fentanyl drug bust in history, and the low numbers of Canadian tourists in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle Trump Budgetmedicaid expansionInternational Students Spencer CoxTourismUPR
