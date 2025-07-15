Mountain biking trails may lead tourists to this small Utah town

Call Bill Sikovski "The Trailblazer". He first drove from his home in Cottonwood Heights to the central Utah town of Richfield three years ago, after seeing a pro mountain biker raving on Instagram about the newly crafted trails here.

Last year, his buddy Dave Gilbert joined him. And this year they’re back with a third companion, Ben Ellis. Over the decades, the friends have sought out little-known towns surrounded by epic mountain biking trails.

It was Moab in the 1990s, when the town had just a few food joints to pair with its now world-renown miles of slickrock. Next came the Colorado town of Fruita, which 20 years ago was a whisper of the mountain biking Mecca it has become.

Next up: Richfield.

“These new places that spring up in Utah and Colorado and around the Rockies are awesome,” Ellis said, “if you get there before the crowds—before anybody else finds it."

Read the rest of the story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.

