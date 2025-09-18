© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s Fall Fund Drive is happening September 20-26. You can help us start strong by donating TODAY! Support this crucial public service... GIVE NOW
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Charlie Kirk, political violence, and the Utah Supreme Court

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published September 18, 2025 at 10:06 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle — Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, reactions to the killing, contempt in politics, and how Governor Spencer Cox handled the fallout of the shooting. They also discuss the growing frequency of political violence, the importance of de-escalation and debate, and the Utah Supreme Court's refusal to keep existing districts in the 2026 midterms.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Charlie KirkAssassinationUtah Valley UniversityUtah Supreme CourtUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content