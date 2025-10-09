© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Shutdown politics, judicial pushback, and new Utah congressional maps

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published October 9, 2025 at 11:30 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the ongoing federal government shutdown, which party is taking the political blame, Utah Rep. Mike Kennedy's plan to fund the national government, the judicial response to the Trump administration, and President Trump's new demands for institutions of higher education. They also discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom's response to Trump's higher education compact, the new congressional map chosen by the Utah Legislature, Utah's federal lands opening to oil and gas leases, and the marriage age and birthrate trends in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Education FundingUtah Independent Redistricting CommissionOil and GasMarriageUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani