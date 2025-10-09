Shutdown politics, judicial pushback, and new Utah congressional maps

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the ongoing federal government shutdown, which party is taking the political blame, Utah Rep. Mike Kennedy's plan to fund the national government, the judicial response to the Trump administration, and President Trump's new demands for institutions of higher education. They also discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom's response to Trump's higher education compact, the new congressional map chosen by the Utah Legislature, Utah's federal lands opening to oil and gas leases, and the marriage age and birthrate trends in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.