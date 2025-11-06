2025 election results, tariffs, and detention facilities coming to Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the 2025 election results, high-profile mayoral and gubernatorial races across the country, and what the political parties should take away from this election cycle. They also discuss the U.S. Supreme Court hearing arguments on the legality of tariffs, state and local election results, when the federal government shutdown will end, and the planned construction of ICE and homeless detention facilities in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.