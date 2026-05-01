Attempted assassination, gerrymandering, and Utah party conventions

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the latest assassination attempt against President Trump at the White House press gala, the cancellation of Sharon McMahon's commencement speech at UVU, and Trump's move to reschedule medical cannabis. They also discuss the Trump administration's attempts to denaturalize hundreds of U.S. citizens, the redistricting of Virginia to heavily favor Democratic candidates, Liban Mohamed winning the Democratic convention for Utah's CD1, and which Republican candidates will be appearing on the Utah ballot following contested conventions.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.