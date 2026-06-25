Iran, Cuba, the Reflecting Pool, and AI pushback

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss progress in U.S.-Iran diplomatic negotiations, sweeping economic reforms implemented in Cuba, the bloom of algae in the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., Georgia Republicans' refusal to redraw legislative maps, and the screwworm outbreak in Texas and its threat to the beef industry. They also discuss the increased scrutiny of Utah's Military Installation Development Authority after it approved the Stratos data center, the criticism of Ben McAdam's congressional campaign accepting AI and pro-Israel PAC funds, Utah's land trust's sale of a large parcel in the Book Cliffs area to the state, federal funds going to reinforce water infrastructure feeding into the Great Salt Lake, and precautions to prevent wildfires.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.