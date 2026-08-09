Northern Utah city considers loosening wetlands protections for development

A few miles west of the bustling center of Logan, open fields sit among aging businesses, warehouses and new development.

Scattered through the area are acres of wetlands habitat. Currently, development isn’t allowed within 50 feet of those parcels — a protection city officials say some have grown tired of as Logan’s population swells.

That’s why the City Council is considering rolling back those protections and allowing certain kinds of development closer to wetlands.

Logan Community Development Director Russ Holley first brought the proposal to allow for development closer to wetlands to the Logan planning commission in June, sparking debate and public scrutiny.

Existing rules in ‘least-you-can-do’ territory

During a public comment period, Logan resident Joshua Molitor said he was worried that erasing wetlands protections could erase an important part of what makes Cache Valley unique.

“I grew up here, man. I’ve fished the rivers, I’ve floated the streams, I know how important these wetlands are,” he said. “In the last 10 years, development has basically turned into a malignant tumor in this valley.”

During a City Council meeting on Aug. 4, Holley said he’s striving to hit a balance between natural landscape protection and responsible development.

“There’s two sides that are competing. The development community is saying your current standard is unworkable. All development doesn’t work because … I can’t do anything in the 50 feet,” he said. “The other side of the story is we want to protect our wetlands, and I think that’s a valid argument.”

Darren Olsen, a vice president and hydrologist for environmental consulting firm Bio-West, said that while there isn’t a set rule of thumb for appropriate setbacks, Logan’s proposed reductions could cause problems for the ecosystem.

“Anything under 100 feet, we’re in the that’s-the-least-you-can-do category,” he said.

He said reducing wetlands setbacks means that developments could face flood risks. Constructing roads next to marshy land can also harm wildlife and reduce wetlands by cutting off the flow of groundwater, he added.

“Once it’s developed,” Olsen said, “it’s very hard to go back.”

Revisions return to council

After first taking the proposal to the council in July, Holley came back with a revised set of guidelines at the Aug. 4 meeting.

Under the new proposed rules, large buildings — including big apartments — would still have to sit at least 50 feet away from wetlands.

But developers would be able to build sidewalks, trails and landscaping within 15 feet. Roads would require a 25-foot setback.

New homes would also need to be about 25 feet away under the new proposal.

Some council members, however, weren’t sold on letting homes sit closer to wetlands. They discussed ways to keep houses 35 feet away, rather than 25. They decided to continue the discussion during their Aug. 18 meeting.

“I’m sure we’ll have more meetings about this,” Holley said.

