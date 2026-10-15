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The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Blue wave likelihood, public executions, and Utah's congressional races

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published October 15, 2026 at 10:17 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the impact of politics on mental health, the lead up to the midterm elections, the likelihood of a blue wave and Democrats retaking Congress, important national races, the household costs imposed by the Iran War, and the Trump administration's plans to buy diesel from Russia. They also discuss the planned public execution of Nidal Hasan, the ways the death penalty is carried out, Utah's death row, the state's congressional candidates, judicial retention elections, and the planned opening of BYU's School of Medicine.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle 2026 ElectionsInflationRussiaOil and GasDeath Penalty
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
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Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
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