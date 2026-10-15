Blue wave likelihood, public executions, and Utah's congressional races

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the impact of politics on mental health, the lead up to the midterm elections, the likelihood of a blue wave and Democrats retaking Congress, important national races, the household costs imposed by the Iran War, and the Trump administration's plans to buy diesel from Russia. They also discuss the planned public execution of Nidal Hasan, the ways the death penalty is carried out, Utah's death row, the state's congressional candidates, judicial retention elections, and the planned opening of BYU's School of Medicine.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.