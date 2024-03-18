Utah's evening weather forecast 3/18/24

Good evening Utah! Happy Monday! Today’s weather has been beautiful and thankfully, this weather pattern will continue into tomorrow with warm temperatures and light breezes.

Temperatures are heating up a little tomorrow. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the forties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 35 degrees. Northern and Central Utah will see highs in the sixties with Salt Lake City having the highest temperature in the area, around 66 degrees. Southeastern Utah will have highs in the low to mid-fifties with the St. George area having a high in the upper sixties.

Tonight will be lightly breezy! In the early evening, breezes in the teens and gusts in the twenties will be found on the Southern border of Utah. These breezes will dissipate by morning. Elsewhere across the state, breezes will not break out of the teens.

Monday evening will be a bit chilly and lightly breezy. Have a great evening and find something to smile about. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.