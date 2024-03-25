Utah's evening weather forecast 3/25/24

Good evening Utah! Happy Monday! Today’s weather has been a bit chilly and wet – and we will see a continuation of that weather tonight!

Temperatures are remaining a little chilly tomorrow. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the twenties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 17 degrees. Northern and Central Utah will see highs in the upper forties, low fifties with Salt Lake City reaching 48 degrees. Southern Utah will also have highs in the upper forties, low fifties with the exception of Washington county, where the St. George area will have a high around sixty degrees.

Tonight will be lightly breezy! In the early evening, breezes in the teens and gusts in the twenties and thirties will be found in the I15 corridor and Northwestern corner of Utah. These breezes and gusts will remain throughout the night, but become less widespread and more focused on the I15 corridor.

Precipitation, in the form of rain showers and snow fall, is expected around the Wasatch Range and Central Utah throughout the night. This precipitation will be light with snow being expected in higher elevations and rain in the lower.

Monday evening will be a bit chilly, breezy, and wet. Have a great evening and find something to smile about. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.

