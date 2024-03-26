Utah's morning weather forecast 3/26/24

Good morning Utah! We are currently in a ‘trough’ weather pattern, which means that we can expect showers and thunderstorms, colder temperatures, and some breezes.

Temperatures are going to be a little chilly today. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the twenties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 17 degrees. Northern and Central Utah will see highs in the upper forties, low fifties with Salt Lake City reaching 48 degrees. Southern Utah will also have highs in the upper forties, low fifties with the exception of Washington county, where the St. George area having a high around sixty degrees.

While breezes are light in the morning, they become more prominent as the day continues. In the early morning, breezes in the teens and gusts in the twenties will be found in the I15 corridor and Uintahs. By noon, these breezes will have expanded to cover the Wasatch Range and the Northwestern corner of Utah with speeds ranging from the teens to twenties and gusts with speeds in the twenties and thirties. These breezes and gusts strengthen as we approach the evening hours, with breezes mostly in the twenties and gusts ranging from the twenties to forties.

Precipitation is expected throughout the day. In the morning, light snowfall will be found in the Wasatch Range and Central Utah. As the day progresses, the snowfall in the Wasatch Range becomes a little heavier and expands to cover the I-15 corridor and the Uintahs. Drive carefully.

Tuesday will be chilly, windy, and wet. Stay warm and choose to have a phenomenal day. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.