Utah's morning weather forecast 4/9/24

Good morning Utah! Our day will be warm and lightly breezy.

Temperatures are warming up today. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the upper thirties, low forties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 31 degrees. Northern and Central Utah will see highs in the fifties with parts of Western Utah and Northeastern Utah seeing some highs in the sixties. Utah’s capital will see a high around 57 degrees. Southern Utah’s temperatures will peak in the sixties with the area around St. George having highs in the mid-seventies.

Tuesday will be lightly breezy across the state. In the morning, breezes and gusts in the teens and twenties will be found scattered across Southern Utah. As the day progresses, these breezes and gusts become focused around Washington and San Juan County with speeds still in the teens and twenties. By evening, breezes and gusts will be found in the I15 corridor, the Uintahs, the Southeastern corner of Utah, and the Northwestern corner of Utah with speeds still in the teens and twenties.

Tuesday will be warm and lightly breezy. Enjoy the outdoors and make good choices. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.