SLC's new sports and entertainment district, the Democratic National Convention, and the Olympics

Both Sides of the Aisle—On this special edition, Natalie Gochnour is joined by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, and by Victoria Petro, Salt Lake City Council member. They discuss Victoria Petro's voting district, having an arts background in politics, and the push towards a new sports and entertainment district in Salt Lake City. They also discuss the proper use of public funds, the potential benefits of a sports arena, the Democratic National Convention, the final decision to hold the 2034 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, and Pioneer Day.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.