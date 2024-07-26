Daily news: Historic Cache Valley farm to become new conservation easement

This is your rundown of the daily news for Friday, July 26. In this edition:



A historic Cache Valley farm will receive funding to conserve the area

A driver has been charged after their intoxicated driving caused the death of one individual and injuries of two others

Search and recovery efforts are underway in Toole County after an accident occurred Thursday night

Historic Cache Valley farm to receive funding to conserve the area

7:06 a.m

This week the Cache County Council agreed to spend at least $1.25 million in funding to help conserve a ranch in Nibley. The Elkhorn Ranch is part of the original settlement of 1855 in Cache Valley. The Fuhriman family purchased the property in 1944 and manages an agricultural cattle operation there.

The funding is available through the county’s Open Space grant program and will partially fund a conservation easement to protect the 115-acre agricultural property from development.

Easements offer flexibility to allow landowners to continue using the property while providing a permanent guarantee that the land will not be developed.

The landowner, Joe Fuhriman, has volunteered to donate about 15% of the easement's value, estimated to be around $4.9 million dollars.

This is the first Open Space grant application the Cache County Council has approved since the program’s announcement in June.



Driver charged after intoxicated driving causes one death and injures two others

6:36 a.m

A 56-year-old semitruck driver accused of causing a crash that killed one person and injured two others while intoxicated has been charged.

Mauricio Maddox-Zavala was charged Thursday in 7th District Court with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony among other charges including DUI, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracey Haeggstrom, 67, of Orange, California, was killed in the crash early Sunday. Prosecutors say Maddox-Zavala was driving a semitruck eastbound on I-70 about 10 miles west of the Colorado border in Grand County when he "drove off the right side of the roadway. He then overcorrected, causing his tractor trailer to overturn onto the passenger side," according to charging documents.

An oncoming RV hit the overturned semitruck. Haeggstrom — who was in the front passenger seat of the RV — died at the scene.



Search and recovery efforts underway in Tooele County after accident Thursday night

6:36 a.m

Tooele County sheriff's deputies and volunteers are returning to the Grantsville Reservoir this morning. They are conducting a search and recovery effort involving multiple boats and divers.

Authorities confirmed a swimmer at the reservoir has drowned.

According to Jon Smith, North Tooele Fire District public information officer, a 911 caller reported someone was in distress in the waters shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

At least two people were involved in the incident, one of whom was able to get to shore, Smith said. The other, who was in his mid-20s, did not.