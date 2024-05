Tuesday Evening Highlights:

Tonight, partly cloudy slight chance of evening showers. Lows 40s valley bottoms, 50s benches, urban areas and in the south.

Wednesday, partly cloudy, isolated mountain showers. Highs 70s north-central, 80s-low 90s far south.

Wednesday night. Partly cloudy. Lows 40s-50s.

Thursday, sunny. Highs 70s most areas; 80s-low 90s south.

Thursday night, Friday. Increasing clouds and winds north.