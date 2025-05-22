Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 22

Good Morning Utah, This is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

It’ll be a triumphant return to warmer temperatures across northern Utah, with a brief bout of high pressure taking hold to push temperatures 10 degrees warmer than they were yesterday.

As for those temperatures, expect to warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s across northern Utah, with St. George holding steady in the low to mid 90s.

Some mid to high elevation clouds setting up in the evening and persisting through the overnight, with a gusty evening on the way across the state. Keep that in mind if you’ve got allergies like me.

For tomorrow, it’s shaping up quite nicely, with temperatures tapering off to close out the workweek. Another windy evening, though this time mostly favoring southern Utah.

By the weekend, we’ll face some uncertainty as a quick moving system passes through the state.

Right now, it’s looking like isolated, scattered showers could pop up in the afternoon and evening on Saturday, with the chance for some thunder across northern Utah.

There is some disagreement among the long term models, so once this system gets in the range of the high-resolution models — which’ll be tomorrow, we’ll have a better idea.

Memorial Day is shaping up nicely so far, with warmer temperatures and dry conditions quickly coming back, though with some patchy cloud cover looking to settle in near the start of next week.