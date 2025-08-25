Utah's evening forecast for Monday, August 25

Good Evening Utah, This is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

Happy Monday, and happy first day of school up here at Utah State, as we kick off the final week of August with active weather across the state.

For today, the chance for some high elevation scattered sprinkles should persist through the overnight, with some moderate evening winds around southern Utah.

Overnight lows on the warmer side thanks to that moisture and some decent cloud cover, in the upper 60s for most of the beehive state.

By tomorrow, the best chance for widespread showers as a disturbance moves through from south to north.

Starting at St George and southern Utah in the morning, expect a line of showers to roll through and reach Salt Lake by the afternoon, and Logan by the early evening.

That’ll bring an enhanced risk of flash flooding for many of our southern parks as it passes through, so stay safe if you’re out adventuring tomorrow morning.

Come the midweek, the chance for scattered, isolated showers should persist through Wednesday and parts of Thursday, mostly favoring northern Utah.

Daytime temperatures should be pretty mild from Tuesday through the rest of the week, in the upper 70s down the Wasatch front and low 90s down in Washington county.

Looking all the way towards the weekend, it should be very pleasant across the board, with below average temperatures but plenty of sunshine just in time for the holiday.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.