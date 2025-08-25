This Utah city is considering rolling back wetland protections to allow more housing

Logan tightened its rules in 2023 to keep development farther away from its rivers and wetlands after a controversial project was approved to turn a wetland and flood plain area into a water ski lake for luxury homes.

Two years later, city officials are considering rolling back those protections — a move that drew concerns from residents at a public meeting last week.

“Human beings have a tendency to destroy most everything, day to day,” resident Josh Molitor said of the proposed change. “... We can’t get closer to the wetlands. We just can’t. We will destroy them the closer we get.”

The city’s proposal would reduce riparian setbacks — the buffer between waterways and new development, important for maintaining water quality, providing habitat for wildlife, and stabilizing shorelines — from 100 feet to 25 feet.

The city’s community development director, Mike DeSimone, said the move is intended to simplify permitting — and strike a new balance.

“We’re just trying to get it down to where it’s a clear system that’s easily understandable, easy to administer,” DeSimone said, “that still is able to achieve the goals that it’s designed to achieve — protect[ing] that specific environment without being totally burdensome.”

Although a vote was expected this past Tuesday, after hearing public comments, the Logan City Council decided to take more time to review the proposed changes and clarify the details.

After the Willow Lakes project was approved in 2021 — sparking widespread worries about building on flood plains, wetlands and farmland — the city put in stricter rules to protect rivers and wetlands. These included keeping new buildings at least 100 feet away from waterways and adding extra requirements for areas being annexed to the city.

However, DeSimone said, those rules have since been hard to apply in practice. “We’ve realized,” he said, “that they’re a little problematic.”

There are some vacant lots next to existing homes that were built closer to the river before the 2023 protections were in place, DeSimone said.

On those lots, he added, requiring new construction to stay 100 feet from rivers or wetlands often provides little environmental benefit, yet prevents homeowners from building while their neighbors were allowed to build closer in the past.

“The challenge is: How do you tell that person with a vacant lot that it’s just a function of timing?" DeSimone explained.

The rules are complicated by the small or awkward shape of some lots, existing roads, and utilities, DeSimone added — and the fact that various state and federal agencies have authority to regulate wetlands, rivers, and flood plains.

Because much of Logan is already developed, he said, some of the only remaining areas available for construction are on the west side of Main Street, where wetlands, rivers, and flood plains are common. In these areas, DeSimone said, strict waterway-buffer zones can make building new homes difficult without offering many additional environmental protections.

“I’ve got houses on either side across the river that are all within 25 feet of the river,” DeSimone said. “What’s the impact of one additional house to that environment? I would say it wouldn’t be much.”

The proposed changes, however, are raising concerns among residents and environmental leaders who argue it would undo hard-won protections for the city’s waterways.

Darren Olsen, a hydrologist who works on area river restoration, said the idea of reducing setbacks is concerning.

In 2016, the city and environmental groups worked together to create a conservation plan for the Logan River, Olsen said. Its original intent was to prevent development right up to the edge of riverbanks, he said, which also preserves the ability to build future trails along the river.

Olsen said existing setbacks are already smaller than ideal, and he worries the city is now proposing to reduce them further, potentially putting the river’s health and surrounding ecosystems at risk. He added that the area in question is becoming increasingly prone to flooding as natural flood plains are removed.

“It feels like what’s being approved at the city is not what the general public wants,” he said, “because we had meetings with the general public. We had meetings with specific stakeholders in the valley that have interest in the river to help manage it better.”

Six residents shared his concerns during public comments at Tuesday’s meeting, calling for more protection of the city’s waterways and wetlands, while two others said the new setbacks were justified.

The City Council plans to revisit the topic at an Oct. 7 meeting.