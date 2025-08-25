Federal funding for disability centers is at risk on Access Utah

University Centers for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities are congressionally authorized, federally mandated centers established under the Developmental Disabilities Act, with at least one in every U.S. state and territory. The Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice is Utah’s designated center.

Matthew Wappett says that “the current proposal by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to eliminate dedicated funding for UCEDDs and redistribute it to states as unrestricted block grants is a grave threat. While the total funding might not disappear, there are no guarantees that these funds would continue to support UCEDDs or even people with developmental disabilities at all.”

