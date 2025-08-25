© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Federal funding for disability centers is at risk on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 25, 2025 at 3:23 PM MDT
Street view of the building for the Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice
Utah State University

University Centers for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities are congressionally authorized, federally mandated centers established under the Developmental Disabilities Act, with at least one in every U.S. state and territory. The Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice is Utah’s designated center.

Matthew Wappett says that “the current proposal by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to eliminate dedicated funding for UCEDDs and redistribute it to states as unrestricted block grants is a grave threat. While the total funding might not disappear, there are no guarantees that these funds would continue to support UCEDDs or even people with developmental disabilities at all.”

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
