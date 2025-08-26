Utah's morning forecast for Tuesday, August 26

Good Morning Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

Couldn’t ask for a much better forecast than this, with some scattered showers over the next few days to bring some relief to what's been an exceptionally dry summer.

Following that, we should be drying up, clearing out, but staying on the cooler side just in time for the holiday weekend.

For today, a line of showers should be passing through southern Utah through the morning, which looks to bring an elevated risk of flash flooding to many of our southern parks.

Stay safe around slot canyons, normally dry washes, and any burn scars if you’re out and about today.

Those showers should trek northwards throughout the day, reaching Salt Lake in the early afternoon, and Logan by the evening.

There's a chance for some embedded thunderstorms and gusty weather as those showers pass through.

By tomorrow, not nearly as exciting but there should still be the chance for some isolated sprinkles to pop up, mostly across northern Utah.

Temperatures look to stay fairly mild across the state, running below average – which we don’t hear too often – sitting in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front and low 90s in St. George.

Thursday should put us on the other side of this system, though I won't rule out a few high elevation stragglers.

Temperatures holding roughly steady, probably a few degrees higher with patchy cloud cover looking to hang around.

Looking way ahead, the holiday weekend is looking picture perfect across the state, with cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine currently in the forecast. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer in the forecast range.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.