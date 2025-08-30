Utah's morning forecast for Saturday, August 29

Good morning Utah. This is your Saturday morning forecaster, Catherine Smith, back from my slightly longer than 10 week hiatus and excited to be rejoining the Utah Climate Center.

Hopefully we're all in the swing of the back to school season, but it seems Mother Nature is a bit confused about the actual season.

First, fall seems to have come early this year, after some rare patterns emerged the past few days, bringing an impressive display of thunderstorms, several total inches of rain and even flooding in parts of northern Utah.

Now, though most of the clouds have given way to clear and slightly hazy skies in parts of northern Utah, as that tropical moisture moves further east, kicking off our Labor Day weekend.

Highs today will also remain rather mild and below climatological norms for this time of year. Most of the I-15 corridor will stay in the mid 80s, with Moab reaching high 80s, and St George expected to be in the upper 90s.

Winds across the state will also remain relatively calm, giving plenty of room for pleasant outdoor activities for our extended range forecast.

Temperatures will likely slowly begin to climb over the weekend and into Labor Day.

A high pressure system is building and moving in from the west, continuing to bring much calmer conditions than what was seen this past week with the remaining moisture in the air, some isolated showers may still be possible, but they are unlikely to bring any significant impacts.

Now for my all time favorite tradition, a dad joke for the day. Why was the broom late for school? He swept past the alarm.

Thank you to all of our listeners for tuning in to this morning's forecast. This has been Catherine Smith wishing you a wonderful Labor Day weekend with the Utah Climate Center.