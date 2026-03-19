Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, March 19

You’re probably tired of hearing about it, but the talk of the weather world right now is mostly centered around this historic heat wave moving through the western united states. That’s thanks to a very slow moving, large dome of high pressure that has been feeding warm air into the region, which should persist until something comes to move it along, which seems to happen later this weekend.

For today, daytime highs in the mid 90s down in St. George, and upper 70s to low 80s for most of the Wasatch Front. Clear skies, calm winds throughout the day, so it’ll be a good chance to get outside and soak in some sun.

Make sure to stay hydrated and get some shade too, with our bodies often needing a bit of time to adjust to these warmer temperatures.

By tomorrow, we’ll be a couple degrees warmer, though changes of St. George reaching triple digits and Salt Lake reaching 90 are dwindling. Even still, sitting nearly 30 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Come the weekend, a weak, dry cold front should move through later in the day on Saturday, and while it shouldn’t bring any precipitation, it should usher in some cloud cover and alleviate temperatures just a bit as we get into Sunday and head into the start of next week.

Beyond that, the next best chance I'm seeing for some moisture is about a week from now, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that as we get closer in the forecast range.