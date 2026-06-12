Trump, ICE and CBP funding package, and the audit of Utah voter rolls

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss Washington, D.C., Trump's attendance at the NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden, Trump's abrupt departure from a Meet the Press interview, the passage of a $70 billion funding package for the Department of Homeland Security through Congress, Trump's nomination of Todd Blanche for U.S. attorney general, and a judge's blocking a new $100,000 H1B visa fee. They also discuss Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's audit of citizenship status of Utah's voter rolls, the high opposition to the Box Elder County data center, the debate between Rep. Blake Moore and challenger state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, Jennifer Napier-Pearce filling vacancy on SLC Council, the dispute over the display of an LGBTQ+ pride flag by a Centerville councilmember, and Gov. Cox's dubbing June "Fidelity Month."

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.