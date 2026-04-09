Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 9

We've got a couple more days of this beautiful spring-like weather, before unstable conditions make a valiant return come the weekend. That looks to persist into the extended forecast, which is great news for our water resources.

For today, though, some patchy low to mid level clouds streaming overhead throughout the day, with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s for most of northern Utah, upper 70s for the southern Wasatch, and mid 80s down in St. George. Some elevated evening winds across the state, strongest down south.

Come tomorrow, fairly similar conditions to today, with daytime temperatures holding roughly steady across the board, maybe a few degrees cooler thanks to more cloud cover moving in ahead of an upper-level disturbance.

That disturbance should make it's presence known as early as tomorrow evening, but with the bulk of the action coming on Saturday morning. Expect scattered valley sprinkles and high elevation snow throughout the day.

By Sunday, a more defined, structured low pressure system should works its way through the beehive state, which currently looks to bring a line of showers later in the day, which could be heavy at times. Expect cooler temperatures this weekend, and briefly on the other side of these two systems.

Beyond that, active weather looks to persist into next week, though with limited confidence past this weekend. We'll keep you posted as we get closer in the forecast range.