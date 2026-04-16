Utah's evening weather forecast for Thursday, April 16

Well, I'm of two minds with the cooler weather this week. Firstly, I'm super happy to see our snow pack melting rates really stall out. Every day of cool weather really keeps us afloat for a little longer. On the second hand, it's that time of year where I just dread walking to the office in valley snow, but it takes some comfort knowing it's good for us.

From a climate perspective, this April hasn't been too bad so far. We're still several degrees above normal, but we've got decent precipitation values so far. Let's hope that we can keep that momentum going.

Thursday's cold front brought valley snow and very cold temperatures to the Wasatch range, though precipitation should begin tapering off and being much more scattered following the departure of the storm. It was a quick shot of precipitation along the cold front, but very much appreciated.

We'll remain on the cooler side of this arctic air mass on Friday, with some terrain induced scattered showers, and finally, begin warming back up Saturday, as high pressure settles in. We'll be warming up quick as I'm seeing us back to the 70s by Sunday.

You know what they say about Utah, in all four seasons in one day — or a weekend in this case.

Our next system looks to impact the region middle of next week, though, this type of storm is what we call a cut off low, because it separates from the main flow and sort of just meanders around. Usually at this point it loses its oomph, but we're far enough out to say anything definitively at this point.

Temperatures along the Wasatch will quickly start jumping 10 degrees each day, back up to the mid 70s by Monday, as this cooler air mass leaves us alone. Southern Utah low elevations will jump back up to the mid 80s as well by next week.