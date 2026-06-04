Kevin O'Leary agrees to cut the Stratos data center's size in half

Kevin O’Leary, the celebrity investor behind the proposed Stratos data center in Box Elder County, agreed to cut the size of the facility in half.

That would take the 40,000-acre proposal — equivalent to half the size of Salt Lake City — down to about 20,000.

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams, who also chairs the agency backing the project, demanded big changes from O’Leary earlier this week after extensive public backlash.

His letter requested a 75% size reduction, environmental protections, and greater transparency.

Despite concessions, O’Leary continues to blame pushback against the data center on misinformation.