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Kevin O'Leary agrees to cut the Stratos data center's size in half

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published June 4, 2026 at 6:15 PM MDT
A rendering of a data center with mountains in the background.
O'Leary Digital
A rendering of the proposed Stratos Project data center to be constructed in Box Elder County.

Kevin O’Leary, the celebrity investor behind the proposed Stratos data center in Box Elder County, agreed to cut the size of the facility in half.

That would take the 40,000-acre proposal — equivalent to half the size of Salt Lake City — down to about 20,000.

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams, who also chairs the agency backing the project, demanded big changes from O’Leary earlier this week after extensive public backlash.

His letter requested a 75% size reduction, environmental protections, and greater transparency.

Despite concessions, O’Leary continues to blame pushback against the data center on misinformation.
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Utah News UPRStratos Data Center ProjectData Centers
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood