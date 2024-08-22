UnDisciplined: What is the predatory impact of wolves in Yellowstone?

Wolves were once naturally abundant in Yellowstone national park, but starting in the 1870s they fell prey to humans who hunted them until their numbers were non-existent. And this was all to protect the “big game species,” like bison and elk. But the perceived “threat” that wolves were to these species wasn’t really correct, due to their very physiology. And Dan Macnulty suggests that we need to reconsider how we handle wolves in and around the park.