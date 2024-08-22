© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Logan tower is undergoing equipment maintenance. If you experience interference on 89.5, tune to 91.5.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: What is the predatory impact of wolves in Yellowstone?

By Raegan Edelman
Published August 22, 2024 at 7:08 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.

Wolves were once naturally abundant in Yellowstone national park, but starting in the 1870s they fell prey to humans who hunted them until their numbers were non-existent. And this was all to protect the “big game species,” like bison and elk. But the perceived “threat” that wolves were to these species wasn’t really correct, due to their very physiology. And Dan Macnulty suggests that we need to reconsider how we handle wolves in and around the park.

Tags
UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science Show
Stay Connected
Raegan Edelman
See stories by Raegan Edelman
Related Content