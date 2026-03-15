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UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Is climate change funny?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published March 15, 2026 at 6:38 PM MDT
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The climate crisis is an existential threat that is already claiming human lives, and pushing tens of thousands of plant and animal species toward and over the edge of extinction. And that’s no joking matter.

Except, maybe it is.

The historian Aaron Sachs says it’s not just OK to laugh at this situation — it’s important. And in his latest book, which is called, Stay Cool, he argues that humor helps us cultivate endurance, persistence, and solidarity, all of which we’re going to need in the long fight against the powers most responsible for polluting our world with greenhouse gasses.

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Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante