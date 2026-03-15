UnDisciplined: Is climate change funny?

The climate crisis is an existential threat that is already claiming human lives, and pushing tens of thousands of plant and animal species toward and over the edge of extinction. And that’s no joking matter.

Except, maybe it is.

The historian Aaron Sachs says it’s not just OK to laugh at this situation — it’s important. And in his latest book, which is called, Stay Cool, he argues that humor helps us cultivate endurance, persistence, and solidarity, all of which we’re going to need in the long fight against the powers most responsible for polluting our world with greenhouse gasses.

