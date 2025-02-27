© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Daily news: Bill argues officials shouldn't use public funds for self-promotion

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:19 PM MST
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This bill would prevent elected officials from using public funds to promote themselves during elections

A recently introduced bill would prevent elected officials from promoting themselves during elections using public funds.

Under House Bill 551, elected officials wouldn’t be allowed to use public funds for mass communications like mail or billboards promoting themselves within 60 days of an election, political caucus, or convention where they’re a candidate.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jason Kyle, a Republican from Huntsville, noted there would be a few exceptions, such as if the official is issuing a news release to media outlets or responding to a specific inquiry.

He said the bill’s purpose was to make sure public funds are used in a way taxpayers would approve of without restricting elected officials from putting out information on their duties to constituents.

The bill was introduced Thursday, giving it just over a week to get through the legislature. Kyle said that if it doesn’t have time to make it through this year, he would reintroduce the bill next year.

Delta flight at SLC Airport grounded due to engine issue

A Delta flight leaving Salt Lake City on Thursday was forced to return to the airport due to an engine issue.

The Boeing 767-300 plane departed for Honolulu at 11:56 a.m. with 225 people on board.

Crew observed what they called an "engine performance issue" and circled to the west of the airport for a priority landing after declaring an emergency with Air Traffic Control.

The flight landed safely and proceeded to an arrival gate at about 1:30 p.m.

Possible causes of the engine issue have not been disclosed.
Politics UPR2025 Legislative SessionElectionsSalt Lake City International Airport
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
