Utah redistricting battle prompts special legislative session

Utah lawmakers are challenging a court-ordered congressional map they say breaks the state constitution — and Gov. Spencer Cox will call a special session to propose a redistricting amendment.

During a joint press conference, House Speaker Mike Schultz and Senate President Stuart Adams criticized a ruling by District Judge Dianna Gibson that imposed new district boundaries following challenges to Utah’s original map.

The previous map was struck down because it did not comply with Proposition 4’s constitutional and procedural requirements — a 2018 voter-approved initiative that created an independent redistricting commission.

Schultz said the judge’s decision bypassed public input and overstepped the role of the judiciary.

“Article Nine of the Utah constitution reads word for word, 'the legislature shall divide the state into congressional, legislative, and other districts accordingly',” Schultz said.

He added that Gibson’s ruling had created confusion and uncertainty across the state, particularly for county election officials, and said the new map is the most gerrymandered in Utah’s history.

An analysis by the Salt Lake Tribune found the new district built around the northern portion of Salt Lake County gives Democrats a 13 to 17 point advantage — although, it pointed out, Republicans have had similar advantages in other districts and still lost.

Schultz and Adams said they are preparing to appeal the ruling to the Utah Supreme Court, though they must wait until Gibson issues her final decision.

“We hope that she will have the decency to do so as quickly as possible," Schultz said, "so an appeal can go through a fair and timely process.”

Adams also said the governor will call a special session on Dec. 9, during which the legislature plans to propose a constitutional amendment for the 2026 ballot.

He said the amendment will address concerns that ballot initiatives can override the Utah Constitution in ways that create legal or practical problems.

In response, Utah Senate and House Democrats put out a statement condemning the call for a special session.

They emphasized that it was a move supported solely by their Republican counterparts and reiterated their support for Judge Gibson’s ruling.

In a statement on social media, Utah Democratic Party Chair Brian King explained how Prop 4 set a precedent where Utah voters — not just the legislature — could influence the redistricting process. He accused the GOP of trying to take that power away from voters.

“They, and they alone, believe they have the power to make law," he said. "They believe that they control the state of the people, and they will tolerate no challenges to their monopoly control here in Utah.”