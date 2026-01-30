Daily news: Utahns residents and businesses joined a nationwide anti-ICE strike

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Jan. 30. In this edition:



Utahns joined a strike on Friday to protest ICE's aggressive immigration enforcement

Kids may have to take a safety course to operate some e-bikes and e-scooters

Volunteers started the annual count of Utahns experiencing homelessness on Thursday

Utahns residents and businesses joined a nationwide anti-ICE strike

Utahns joined a nationwide general strike and boycott on Friday to protest aggressive immigration enforcement by ICE.

That included at least 75 local businesses across the state that are closed for the day, closing early, donating proceeds to groups that support immigrants, or otherwise involved in efforts, according to the Utah Small Business Strike Coalition.

Protests and vigils were also planned for Friday and Saturday in Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City, and Price, and thousands of high school and college students across the state joined walkouts.

Organizers of the national shutdown called for supporters to stay home from work and school and not go shopping.

It’s part of ongoing protests against ICE’s immigration crackdown that have included the deaths of at least eight people since the start of 2026, including two in Minneapolis.

Kids could need a safety course to operate some e-bikes and e-scooters

With increased use of e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motorcycles has come increased safety concerns that one Utah lawmaker hopes to address.

There are already age restrictions and adult supervision rules on the use of these vehicles, but Rep. Paul Cutler, a Republican from Centerville, said those are often not being followed.

His proposed bill, House Bill 381, would instead provide online safety courses for devices that go over 20 miles an hour so kids can be safer even without parental supervision.

Cutler said the legislation was formed in response to complaints and concerns about reckless riding from kids, as well as a 13-year-old boy from Farmington who was killed while riding an e-bike in September.

The annual count of Utahns experiencing homelessness has begun

Volunteers across the state have started an annual count of Utahns experiencing homelessness.

The Point in Time Count, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, involves hundreds of volunteers surveying peoplein the early mornings about where they slept on Jan. 28.

That info can then help direct funding and other resources to address local needs to combat homelessness.

Last year, there were 4,584 people experiencing homelessness in a given night in Utah — an 18% increase from the year before.