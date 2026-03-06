Daily news: What's being considered in the final hours of the legislative session?

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, March 6. In this edition:



Health officials are urging Utahns to vaccinate against measles as the current outbreak spreads

A temporary gas tax cut is likely coming to Utah this summer

Here's what's still being considered as Utah's legislative session enters its final hours

Utah has 350 measles cases and counting. Health officials say vaccination can help

Utah health officials are urging residents to vaccinate against measles as the ongoing outbreak passes 350 reported cases.

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, the MMR vaccine, which also protects against mumps and rubella, is 97% percent effective after two doses — making those who are vaccinated unlikely to contract or spread the virus.

Unvaccinated individuals account for 93% measles infections in Utah since last June.

The vaccine also helps avoid serious illness. About a third of reported measles infections have involved hospitalization, and two thirds have involved children, who are especially susceptible.

Those who are exposed to measles are encouraged to stay out of public spaces and away from vulnerable people like young children, the elderly, and pregnant people.

You can find additional resources and information on the current measles outbreak on the Utah Department of Health and Human Services' website.

Gas prices are up, but a (temporary) gas tax cut is coming this summer

Gas prices are up in Utah again in the wake of U.S. attacks against Iran, but a cut in gas taxes is likely waiting for drivers this summer.

Lawmakers have been exploring how to make gas more affordable for Utahns this legislative session.

Initially, they proposed cutting the gas tax and making a new tax on refineries, but quickly met pushback from Idaho on how it would affect especially southern residents.

The newest proposal, House Bill 575, would instead cut the state’s portion of the gas tax by 15% — equivalent to about 6 cents per gallon — from July 1 to Dec. 31.

After nearly failing in the Senate, it was eventually reconsidered and passed through the Legislature.

Here's what's being considered in the final hours of the legislative session

Utah lawmakers are racing against the clock to pass bills before the legislative session ends at midnight on Friday.

A record number of bills have been introduced this year — over 1,000 — and 460 have passed as of 5 p.m.

However, some hot topic bills are still being considered, including an AI transparency bill that’s drawn opposition from President Donald Trump and a rollback on raw milk regulations.

Another would require Utah schools to show students a video on fetus development — but its specific requirements would likely only allow a computer-generated video made by an anti-abortion group.

Once the session ends, Governor Spencer Cox will then have until March 26 to sign or veto bills.