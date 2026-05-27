WATCH LIVE: Utah's 1st Congressional District Democratic Primary Debate

The Utah Debate Commission will host a debate among Democratic candidates for Utah's 1st Congressional District Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. The debate will feature Nate Blouin, Michael Farrell, Ben McAdams, and Liban Mohamed, with moderator Max Roth of Fox 13 News.

Utah's primary elections will be held Tuesday, June 23. Mail ballots will be sent to eligible voters beginning Tuesday, June 2. Utahns can register to vote in the primaries until Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m.

The Utah Debate Commission is holding two more debates ahead of the primaries:

