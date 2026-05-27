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WATCH LIVE: Utah's 1st Congressional District Democratic Primary Debate

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published May 27, 2026 at 5:14 PM MDT

The Utah Debate Commission will host a debate among Democratic candidates for Utah's 1st Congressional District Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. The debate will feature Nate Blouin, Michael Farrell, Ben McAdams, and Liban Mohamed, with moderator Max Roth of Fox 13 News.

Utah's primary elections will be held Tuesday, June 23. Mail ballots will be sent to eligible voters beginning Tuesday, June 2. Utahns can register to vote in the primaries until Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m.

The Utah Debate Commission is holding two more debates ahead of the primaries:

  • Monday, June 1 at 1:00 p.m. Republican candidates for Utah's 3rd Congressional District
  • Monday, June 1 at 6:00 p.m. Republican candidates for Utah's 2nd Congressional District
Tags
Politics 2026 Elections1st Congressional DistrictBlake MooreUtah Democratic PartyUPR
Emily Colby
In 2018, Emily Colby was hired as an intern to produce Access Utah, and she's been at UPR ever since. While she loved Access Utah, the Utah Women & Leadership Podcast, and hosting weekend programming, she's found even more joy overseeing the website and other digital platforms. Emily loves cooking, TV, and books.
See stories by Emily Colby