Daily news: Republicans are joining in on the District 1 Democratic primary

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, June 18. In this edition:



Republicans and independents are getting in on the Democratic primary for District 1

Utah County changed the role of a new appointee after backlash for his sexist comments

Sundance is offering free screenings in northern Utah next month

Thousands of Republicans requested to vote in the District 1 Democratic primary

District 1 is the first opportunity in years for Utah Democrats to get a representative elected to Congress, but Republicans and independents also want a say in which candidate gets on the ballot.

The Democratic primary lets any registered voter participate, but unaffiliated or Republican voters have to request a Democratic ballot.

This year, 6,700 voters requested primary ballots for District 1. That’s five times more than ballot requests for the last midterm primaries.

The last day to request a ballot was Tuesday. Voters have until 8 p.m. on election day, June 23, to submit their ballot or vote in person.

Utah County changed the role of this staffer after backlash for his sexist comments

The Utah County Clerk’s Office revised conservative influencer Kai Schwemmer’s role after backlash for his sexist comments.

The office hired 23-year-old Schwemmer as the Utah County Deputy Elections Clerk, making him second-in-command to the County Clerk.

The appointment was met with immediate criticism, including an open letter from over eighty women leaders across the state.

One of the top concerns was that Schwemmer said he doesn’t believe in universal voting rights, including that there should be family voting instead of letting married women vote on their own.

In response, Utah County Clerk Aaron Davison changed Schwemmer’s role to “Confidential Administrative Associate.” This does not include overseeing elections.

Because Davidson is only allowed one appointment position, he will not have a Deputy Elections Clerk for this term.

Sundance is gone, but Utah can still get free screenings next month

The Sundance Film Festival may have left Utah, but you can still catch some official free screenings in the Beehive State this summer.

The organization’s Local Lens program will let Utahns catch some of this year's most celebrated films before they’re released to the general public.

That includes “Union County,” “Take Me Home,” “The Lake,” and “TheyDream.”

Directors will also attend in person for Q&A sessions about their work.

Screenings will take place on July 18 and 19 at the Library Center Theatre in Park City and the Utah Film Center in Salt Lake City.

While the events are free, seating is limited and expected to fill up quickly. You can get full details on the Sundance Institute’s website.