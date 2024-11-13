Small insect sustains grassland oasis around Icelandic lake

It turns out those pesky mosquitos that everyone wants to get rid of may have a beneficial role on some landscapes, according to a study. At this week's Utah State University Ecology Center seminar series, the study's author Matthew McCary discusses his findings, and research on soil biodiversity and ecosystem health.

Talking with professor Matthew McCary reminds you of just how interconnected the biological world is — even the smallest organisms have a role in making the food web thrive. When I asked him about that widely shared hypothetical scenario: that it would have zero impact on the ecosystem if mosquitoes suddenly vanished. He said: not true.

A paper he authored in 2021 studied the impact of midges, a mosquito-like insect, and their role in maintaining uncharacteristically lush grasslands surrounding the Icelandic Lake Mývatn.

“In an area that is supposed to be very low productivity, around this lake, you get a very diverse and productive grassland ecosystem, and it just doesn't make sense in that particular region of Iceland,” McCary said.

McCary suspected that the thick layer of midge carcasses that cover the banks of the lake after mating season may maintain the grasslands. By transferring midge carcasses to non-fertile areas near the lake, McCary and his team were able to show that midges increase microbial abundance in the soil by 60% and increased important nutrients like nitrogen. Grass began to grow in these areas too!

“They basically fertilize the landscape. There's a lot of nutrients locked up in those insects, from carbon, nitrogen, other macro nutrients. Basically, when they break down and decompose, all those nutrients are then released into the environment that then allow for these grasses to take advantage of those nutrients," McCary said. "So, that's another example of how important the soil community is for liberating nutrients in the landscape, that then can really impact what kind of plant community you have."

On the flip side, McCary said invasive plant species that are prevalent throughout the U.S., such as the invasive garlic mustard, reduce not just plant biodiversity, but also microbial diversity and abundance in the soil. He said this reduction in soil microbes has knock-on effects to organisms such as plants and animals.

To hear more about McCary’s research, you can attend his talk on Nov. 13 from 4-5 p.m. on USU’s Logan campus, Biology and Natural Resource Building room 102.