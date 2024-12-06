Cache Valley residents look to the sky in midst of congressional UAP testimonies

Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon or UAP have been a hot topic around the Hill since the New York Times released a story in 2017 revealing a secret Department of Defense program tasked with researching UAP called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program or AATIP.

During the hearing, independent investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger testified about a story he published on his news platform, Public , about an alleged Unacknowledged Special Access Program named Immaculate Constellation.

“The report that was just shared with Congress says Immaculate Constellation serves as a central or parent-use app that consolidates observations of UAPs by both ‘tasked’ and ‘untasked’ collection platforms.

He included a 12-page document given to him by UAP researcher Jeremy Corbell from an alleged, unnamed whistleblower. He added Immaculate Constellation is in possession of hundreds of reports of UAP events.

“One involved orbs surrounding and forcing an F-22 out of its patrol area,” Shellenberger said. “In another incident, the crew of a Navy aircraft carrier watched a small orange, red sphere rapidly descend from a high altitude of 100-200 yards, directly above the flight deck of the CVN, or aircraft carrier.”

Shellenberger ended his testimony with a call to action to Congress on behalf of the whistleblowers he represented.

“The intelligence community is treating us like children. It's time for us to know the truth about this. I think that we can handle it. Thank you very much.”

The alleged mission of Immaculate Constellation is to gather high-quality visual evidence of UAP, and ARV/RV or Reproduction vehicles. The documents also described alleged UAP experiences.

In Cache Valley, Marketing, Outreach and Recruiting Coordinator for Utah State University’s Aviation Department, Mike Logan echoed Shellenberger’s sentiment.

“Maybe they're hiding something from us that would absolutely, you know, throw our whole belief system into whack,” Logan said. “But let us deal with it. Give us some credit."

For over 40 years, dating back to when he was in Brighton High School's aeronautics program, Logan said he has experienced UAP's on seven different occasions, and believes those events were truly anomalous.

“I look at it in a more technical way” Logan said. “I utilize my knowledge and my experience in the aviation world to try to figure out what I'm looking at. How can I explain that?”

The most recent event was a light that he said put on a stunning show while he was driving through Sardine Canyon at night in 2022.

“I thought it was a meteorite. And was a very bright white meteorite, like, whoa. This is the brightest meteorite I've ever seen in my life," Logan said. "I saw it and it stopped right in front of me. I was like, oh crap. And in this big flash, it shot north like it saw me.”

A social stigma surrounds the topic of UAP, despite most people understanding what a UFO is. While Logan understands the stigma, to him there is a defined line between experiencers like himself and those who dismiss the topic.

“I think a lot of people are afraid to admit that this kind of stuff has happened because it goes against their own beliefs,” Logan said. “And so I think they're hesitant to even, you know, consider the fact that there is something unexplainable out there..”

If it is confirmed we are not alone in the Universe, it could reshape fundamental beliefs, such as religion. Logan said this is something the general public should not be afraid of.

“In my belief system, we believe there are worlds without number, if you've ever heard that term,” Logan said.

All of the research and talk around UAPs raises a lot of questions, some of which could be uncomfortable and challenging. But Logan believes the truth is more important.

“This needs to be out in the public, Logan said. “People want to know whether they want to accept it, and, you know, actually think it's cool or not like they haven't been. But it needs to be out in the public eye, and it needs to be discussed in the public. Because this is our world too.”