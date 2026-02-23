Chronic anxiety is ruled by your immune system, not your brain, research says

About one in five people living in the U.S. suffer from an anxiety disorder. But new research from reveals that anxiety is regulated by brain immune cells called microglia, instead of neurons.

Don Van Deren is a research associate at the University of Pennsylvania and a naturally curious person whose research at University of Utah Health focused on the role of two groups of specific immune cells, collectively called microglia, in managing anxiety.

“My very first biology textbook, in the preface, — it was a like seventh grade textbook — the preface, the first statement asked the question: 'Are you curious about the natural world around you? And if so, you're a natural born scientist.' It's true," Van Deren said.

“So, my study illustrates that one group (of microglia) serves as accelerator of anxiety and the other serves as a break, and together, when they're in the same system, they work in concert with each other to set the appropriate levels of anxiety based on the surrounding environment,” he explained.

Van Deren said that while anxiety itself is normal, an anxiety disorder is chronic and can interfere with daily functioning and general well-being. But since the regulation of anxiety comes down to immune cells, and not neurons, it means that changes in the immune system can change your level of anxiety.

“So, if you are an environment where you are constantly being bombarded with overstimulation, or a lot of tasks to do in a very long time, then that can ultimately change the way that the immune system governs itself,” he said.

Changes like these changes could mean more microglial 'accelerators.' But this doesn’t mean that the solution to chronic anxiety is simply an injection of microglial 'breaks.' Van Deren emphasized that his study, and many others, are exploratory, designed to understand a system, not treat symptoms. In terms of managing anxiety, Van Deren suggested lifestyle changes.

“For now, at least the way I look at it, treatment is having a moderately clean diet, moderate exercise, walks in nature and breathing exercises," he said. "These things can and do help lower the levels of anxiety”

Van Deren thinks his research may some day be used in developing treatments for chronic anxiety, but he also knows that that path requires a lot more time and research.

“And it’s slow," he said. "Science is slow.”

This research was first shared by Sophia Friesen, the Manager of Research Communications, University of Utah Health. Read her story by clicking here, and you can read Van Deren's research in the Journal of Molecular Psychiatry.