Revisiting 'Poets in the new year 2022' on Access Utah
This episode first aired on January 6, 2022.
Utah poet and Sonosopher Alex Caldiero has died. Next time on Access Utah we’ll remember him by revisiting an episode from January 2022.
Each year we look back and look ahead with poetry. Poets get to the heart of what we’re thinking and feeling. In January 2022 our featured poets were then Utah Poet Laureate Paisley Rekdal; Logan Poet Laureate Shanan Ballam; and poet and Sonosopher Alex Caldiero. We heard poems they composed along with works from other poets they selected.