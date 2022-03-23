Sandy Hook, misinformation and the battle for truth on Wednesday's Access Utah

On December 14, 2012, a gunman killed twenty first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Ten years later, New York Times feature writer Elizabeth Williamson’s new book SANDY HOOK: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth investigates the aftermath, when a group of Sandy Hook families confronted a frenzy of online denial and conspiracy, in a portent of today’s struggle over truth and facts.

Elizabeth Williamson is a feature writer for the New York Times. She joined the Times as a member of the editorial board, writing about national politics during the 2016 presidential campaign. Previously, Williamson was a writer for the Wall Street Journal, covering national politics and the White House, and a national reporter at the Washington Post. She began her career with a decade as a foreign correspondent, including covering Eastern Europe for the Wall Street Journal. She grew up in Chicago and lives in Washington, D.C.