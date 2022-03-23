© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Sandy Hook, misinformation and the battle for truth on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published March 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT
On December 14, 2012, a gunman killed twenty first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Ten years later, New York Times feature writer Elizabeth Williamson’s new book SANDY HOOK: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth investigates the aftermath, when a group of Sandy Hook families confronted a frenzy of online denial and conspiracy, in a portent of today’s struggle over truth and facts.

Elizabeth Williamson is a feature writer for the New York Times. She joined the Times as a member of the editorial board, writing about national politics during the 2016 presidential campaign. Previously, Williamson was a writer for the Wall Street Journal, covering national politics and the White House, and a national reporter at the Washington Post. She began her career with a decade as a foreign correspondent, including covering Eastern Europe for the Wall Street Journal. She grew up in Chicago and lives in Washington, D.C.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
